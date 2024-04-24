Globalization vs democracy: The voiceless need a say

To comprehend the problem, imagine that US presidents were elected solely by voters in the District of Columbia. Every resident of Washington would have the right to vote, and the candidate with the most votes would become president. Even if this process were free from fraud, it would be difficult to consider the US a democracy under such conditions. Elected leaders would naturally prioritize the interests of Washington residents over those of Americans everywhere else, whose well-being would have little to no impact on their chances of being re-elected.