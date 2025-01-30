G.N. Bajpai: India’s banking industry needs a complete organizational revamp
Summary
- Indian banks running short of deposits to on-lend dampens economic activity, but they have other ways to raise funds. RBI should let Tier II bond be traded and promote mass buying. Banks will need to get credit ratings and market their bonds.
Debates on the significant decline in India’s GDP growth rate in the second quarter of 2024-25 and the revised estimates of growth for the year have been all over the media. The narratives have ranged from it being a secular decline to just a quarterly blip. Pundits have volunteered diagnoses and prescriptions accordingly. However, the trend of slower credit growth has received little attention; the why of it, even less so.