G.N. Bajpai: India’s banking industry needs a complete organizational revamp

In an oped published in this paper in August, this author had observed that the Indian savings and investment market is undergoing a structural shift. Even though the capital market may now be undergoing a correction, money is unlikely to flow back to bank deposits. Former Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das had recognized the challenge of lower deposit growth and asked commercial banks to mobilize larger amounts. However, effective measures to deal with the issue are not on the horizon yet. Leaders of banks seem to harbour hopes of ‘the prodigal’s return.’