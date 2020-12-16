Go ahead and spend your children's inheritance

The recommended amount for most retirees is to sock away eight times your income in a retirement plan. If you earn $70,000 per year, you should have at least $420,000 in retirement accounts. But only the top 2% of households by lifetime income have actually saved this much. Although experts advise that many retirees would be better off annuitizing some of their wealth, wanting to leave money to their heirs bars them from making a financial decision that makes sense for them.