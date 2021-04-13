Go all syringes blazing against this covid wave

While Tuesday’s decision has sent out ripples of relief, rearguard action always lacks the punch that an anticipatory thrust packs. Surely, we should not have waited for our daily count of infections to surpass the peak it hit during last year’s first wave to open the sluice gates. As new jabs would take time to arrive, we may have to content ourselves with only a trickle for now. Signs of a second wave, however, were evident several weeks ago. Experts had warned of higher infectivity this time around. That our progress on vaccination was too slow had also been pointed out. Today, far too many people are contracting the virus, even as the country’s death toll rises alarmingly. The speed of the contagion’s spread suggests far worse to come. With the pandemic raging in various other parts of the world, a global vaccine shortage was easy to foresee. But, sadly, we appear to have made two errors of judgement, the second flowing from the first. One, we were so relieved to see last year’s wave subside, even without protective jabs, that the country was lulled into a false sense of security. Complacency got the better of us. Two, we took our status as the ‘world’s vaccine-maker’ too seriously for our own good. We saw it as an endorsement of our productive power, perhaps even of our new dedication to self-reliance, and failed to pull all forces together to the task of large-scale vaccine production. Take the case of SII, a private firm. It got no state support, could not rely on earnings off a vaccine market to subsidize cheap supplies to the Centre, found its export avenues blocked, and ran short of funds for capacity expansion. This offers a stark study in contrast with the West, where public money was used to aid vaccine makers.

