Go beyond setting up a development finance institution

Equally important for success is the broadening and deepening of India’s corporate debt market, which is just 16% of gross domestic product, compared with 46% in Malaysia and 73% in South Korea. The budget proposal of an institutional framework to purchase investment-grade bonds may help in achieving the objective of a robust market for corporate debt. This is especially important because while infrastructure trusts and funds have failed to help much, even credit enhancement products and the wider participation of pension funds and insurance companies have not made a worthwhile impact. But for a vibrant bond market to emerge, the country needs wide-ranging legal, regulatory and institutional reforms, most of which have been under debate for a long time now.