Go beyond supply curbs to squeeze plastic waste

The reality of plastic’s appeal should alert us to the worry of our ban proving leaky. Stuff that is cheap and useful can be ‘addictive’ in terms of market behaviour. So, unless our supply curbs go hand-in-hand with demand compressors, incentives to skirt the rules will persist, which may adversely affect outcomes. In a country with a sizeable informal sector and patchy record on compliance, a squeeze at only one end may not suffice. What we’ll need is a broad attitudinal shift to play a major role. For this, we must mount a campaign that reaches out far and wide, aimed at subjecting the use of plastic disposables to social reproach at every level. Globally, the UNEP has thrown its weight behind “Plastic is forever", a slogan that plays on an ad-line deployed to promote diamonds. While this is catchy enough to focus minds on how long it takes for plastic to decompose among people who are somewhat aware of the problem, it is unlikely to get far in India without adequate exposition of the issues at stake. Our local initiatives so far have included events like a “hackathon" held last summer, when plastic carry bags of under 50 micron thickness were banned, to get us talking about the ills of poly waste. Little, though, has materially changed over the year. Supply-side action was necessary, but let’s not rely on a crackdown alone.

