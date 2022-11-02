Go for a boost in capex only with a tighter fisc

Despite the added subsidy burden of this year’s commodity upshoot and our need to sustain welfare provisions for the vulnerable, revenue collections have been buoyant enough to tempt yet another capex boost. October’s GST mop-up of ₹1.52 trillion, the second largest in any month since this tax regime kicked in, included a festive bump-up. Even so, our monthly GST intake has stayed above ₹1.4 trillion for a fairly long stretch. Some of it can be attributed to rising prices, but a commercial uptick is evident. Although the recovery in demand over the past two years has been quite uneven, robust signs of it are visible in sufficient parts of the economy for optimism. A top-heavy spring-back should strengthen our direct tax intake. And so it has: the gross rake-in of corporate and income taxes jumped 24% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022-23. This momentum is unlikely to be lost, which means we may end 2022-23 with a larger revenue kitty than we’d budgeted. This is also what the current trend in the Centre’s fiscal gap—between inflows and outgoes—points to. Since capex tends to enhance an economy’s overall capacity for expansion, it’s also tempting to marvel at the irony of a health crisis having spurred a public-spending rejig for the better.