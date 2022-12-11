Go for stable prices even if its poll returns decline

The record is unforgiving. By a stroke of global luck, however, India’s energy import bills softened around the time Modi moved into 7 Race Course Road, the Prime Minister’s residence on a street he renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, which let the Centre create a tax buffer against oil-fuelled inflation. And, by way of policy, the government set the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a target for price stability. This was a truly bold reform. At one level, it resolutely defied sceptics of the proposition that a metric which varies by how much money there is to go around for all that’s available can surely be kept in check by monetary policy. At another, it signalled public virtue in its defiance of those in quiet favour of steep inflation. After all, debtors in need of its relief abound, with an extravagant state only the most mighty of borrowers happy to pay less back in real terms. Moreover, its ‘money illusion’ effect has a business support base, for it grants nominal graphs sharper angles of apparent success and profit-seekers extra space to adjust otherwise sticky wage bills as a fraction of revenues. If steep inflation has no overt lobby, it’s because it is grossly unfair to those who earn little and have no debt to inflate away. It also punishes domestic savers, raises the country’s reliance on capital inflows, and sends all rupee projections awry. So tasking RBI with keeping the real value of our currency stable has always made political-economy sense.