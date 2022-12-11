Go for stable prices even if its poll returns decline

It may be a tad reductionist, but it’s valid nonetheless to picture the arena of competitive politics like a market where even the most popular brand can get ‘priced out’ of the reckoning by an inflation flare-up. Evidence of it is always sketchy, as single-factor ballot decisions are rare, rising prices are a constant part of voter litany lists, and poll outcomes can be correlated with various variables picked out of a hat without proof of causation. In any case, this is a field where the unproven can trump all else. That said, inflation’s claim to electoral influence has a standout feature in its favour: it is a measurable source of distress. This is reason enough for politicians to track it. About half a century ago, an Indian leader riding high on a big election victory led by a call to end poverty and a military triumph that led to the birth of Bangladesh was confronted by popular discontent after a global oil shock’s waves hit our shores in 1973 and sent local retail prices zooming, even though an interlude of autocracy would later play a starker role in her ouster from power. In the early 2010s, inflation flared into double-digits after two years too many of loose fiscal policy with weak monetary reins, adding to the woes of voters who in 2014 turfed out an administration headed—ironically—by an economist. Today, does the Narendra Modi regime, which took charge then, need to watch out for inflation?
It may be a tad reductionist, but it’s valid nonetheless to picture the arena of competitive politics like a market where even the most popular brand can get ‘priced out’ of the reckoning by an inflation flare-up. Evidence of it is always sketchy, as single-factor ballot decisions are rare, rising prices are a constant part of voter litany lists, and poll outcomes can be correlated with various variables picked out of a hat without proof of causation. In any case, this is a field where the unproven can trump all else. That said, inflation’s claim to electoral influence has a standout feature in its favour: it is a measurable source of distress. This is reason enough for politicians to track it. About half a century ago, an Indian leader riding high on a big election victory led by a call to end poverty and a military triumph that led to the birth of Bangladesh was confronted by popular discontent after a global oil shock’s waves hit our shores in 1973 and sent local retail prices zooming, even though an interlude of autocracy would later play a starker role in her ouster from power. In the early 2010s, inflation flared into double-digits after two years too many of loose fiscal policy with weak monetary reins, adding to the woes of voters who in 2014 turfed out an administration headed—ironically—by an economist. Today, does the Narendra Modi regime, which took charge then, need to watch out for inflation?
The record is unforgiving. By a stroke of global luck, however, India’s energy import bills softened around the time Modi moved into 7 Race Course Road, the Prime Minister’s residence on a street he renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, which let the Centre create a tax buffer against oil-fuelled inflation. And, by way of policy, the government set the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a target for price stability. This was a truly bold reform. At one level, it resolutely defied sceptics of the proposition that a metric which varies by how much money there is to go around for all that’s available can surely be kept in check by monetary policy. At another, it signalled public virtue in its defiance of those in quiet favour of steep inflation. After all, debtors in need of its relief abound, with an extravagant state only the most mighty of borrowers happy to pay less back in real terms. Moreover, its ‘money illusion’ effect has a business support base, for it grants nominal graphs sharper angles of apparent success and profit-seekers extra space to adjust otherwise sticky wage bills as a fraction of revenues. If steep inflation has no overt lobby, it’s because it is grossly unfair to those who earn little and have no debt to inflate away. It also punishes domestic savers, raises the country’s reliance on capital inflows, and sends all rupee projections awry. So tasking RBI with keeping the real value of our currency stable has always made political-economy sense.
The record is unforgiving. By a stroke of global luck, however, India’s energy import bills softened around the time Modi moved into 7 Race Course Road, the Prime Minister’s residence on a street he renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, which let the Centre create a tax buffer against oil-fuelled inflation. And, by way of policy, the government set the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a target for price stability. This was a truly bold reform. At one level, it resolutely defied sceptics of the proposition that a metric which varies by how much money there is to go around for all that’s available can surely be kept in check by monetary policy. At another, it signalled public virtue in its defiance of those in quiet favour of steep inflation. After all, debtors in need of its relief abound, with an extravagant state only the most mighty of borrowers happy to pay less back in real terms. Moreover, its ‘money illusion’ effect has a business support base, for it grants nominal graphs sharper angles of apparent success and profit-seekers extra space to adjust otherwise sticky wage bills as a fraction of revenues. If steep inflation has no overt lobby, it’s because it is grossly unfair to those who earn little and have no debt to inflate away. It also punishes domestic savers, raises the country’s reliance on capital inflows, and sends all rupee projections awry. So tasking RBI with keeping the real value of our currency stable has always made political-economy sense.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
It was after Modi’s 2019 re-election that RBI lost control of prices, with the pandemic briefly pushing it back under its 6% cap in 2021 before they rose again. Did overly lax monetary policy, as distinct from slip-ups amid all the covid havoc and/or misplaced faith in monetarist tools, play a role in that failure? Recall that RBI’s job includes helping the Centre borrow cheaply and political cues might have pushed inflation down the latter’s order of priority. That Modi’s electoral appeal can defy mundane financial concerns, thanks partly to Hindutva’s success as an ideology, has been notching up gains as a hypothesis. In politics, proof doesn’t always count for much. But prices need to be kept in check anyway. It’s good economics for sure.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.