Go for the unthinkable; import wheat to curb food prices inflation
Summary
- India should also export the damaged wheat FCI procured this season to meet the world’s need for animal feed
Global grain prices are moving up, aided by Russia’s decision to withdraw from an agreement to permit the export of grain from Ukraine from its Black Sea ports and by India’s decision to ban the export of non-basmati rice. Wheat prices are rising in India, too. Agricultural economist Ashok Gulati says the government should import wheat, to signal plentiful domestic availability and dampen expectations. This is sound advice, and in the short term, India should also export the damaged wheat FCI procured this season to meet the world’s need for animal feed, which would release some grain being devoted to animal feed for human consumption.