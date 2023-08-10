Go for the unthinkable; import wheat to curb food prices inflation

In addition, there is a vital need to increase production of wheat in Africa, large swathes of which depend on the UN Food Programme or other sources of import, such as from Ukraine and Russia, for their requirement of wheat. The UN forecast is that Africa would account for 1.2 billion of the addition of 1.9 billion to the total human population between 2020 and 2050. If all the additional grain needed to feed these many more people has to be imported from elsewhere, it would keep grain prices high for everyone, including in India. The only way to address this problem is to grow more wheat in Africa.