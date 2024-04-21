Opinion
Godrej family's division strategy: A model for amicable business succession
SummaryWhat sets the scheme for division apart is its transparency and meticulous planning, setting an example for Indian business families to emulate
The Godrej family has initiated formal division of the century-old conglomerate by exiting the boards of each other’s companies, with plans to divest their shares soon, recent reports said.
