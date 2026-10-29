The El Niño in the Pacific is literally off-the-charts and may gain “unprecedented” strength by December, the World Meteorological Organization warned in an update last week. It simply means the world is entering uncharted territory. By now, it’s almost certain that the 2026-27 El Niño will be the strongest ever, surpassing past extreme weather events seen in 2015-16, and way back in 1877-78 when millions perished in India and China.
Godzilla El Niño: India must do all it can to prepare rural India for it
SummaryThe government should work with states to chalk out a drought management and relief plan as this weather phenomenon gets worse. It is set to not only stokes prices but also hurt rural incomes. Here some measures policymakers should consider taking.
The El Niño in the Pacific is literally off-the-charts and may gain “unprecedented” strength by December, the World Meteorological Organization warned in an update last week. It simply means the world is entering uncharted territory. By now, it’s almost certain that the 2026-27 El Niño will be the strongest ever, surpassing past extreme weather events seen in 2015-16, and way back in 1877-78 when millions perished in India and China.
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