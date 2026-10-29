Godzilla El Niño: India must do all it can to prepare rural India for it

The El Niño in the Pacific is literally off-the-charts and may gain “unprecedented” strength by December, the World Meteorological Organization warned in an update last week. It simply means the world is entering uncharted territory. By now, it’s almost certain that the 2026-27 El Niño will be the strongest ever, surpassing past extreme weather events seen in 2015-16, and way back in 1877-78 when millions perished in India and China.
The El Niño in the Pacific is literally off-the-charts and may gain “unprecedented” strength by December, the World Meteorological Organization warned in an update last week. It simply means the world is entering uncharted territory. By now, it’s almost certain that the 2026-27 El Niño will be the strongest ever, surpassing past extreme weather events seen in 2015-16, and way back in 1877-78 when millions perished in India and China.
The ongoing El Niño’s first casualty was the south-west monsoon, which recorded a deficit of 13%, the widest since 2015.
The impacts are already being felt in crops such as rice, sugarcane, maize and pulses. Prices of these crops are already rising. A bigger worry is the impact this ‘Godzilla’ El Niño may have on the winter crop season beginning next month. A warmer winter and early onset of a hottest-ever summer in 2027 can singe the wheat crop.
As the El Niño peaks by December, parts of India may see crippling water shortages by February-March next year, or even earlier. Cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune are already witnessing water shortages. Both the crop and non-crop farm sector (including livestock, dairy and poultry) could be hit hard as feed, fodder and water shortages intensify.
Agricultural economist and former Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand has warned that farm sector growth may be close to zero or even turn negative in 2026-27. The agricultural growth rate was already losing steam, with growth at 3% in 2025-26, compared to 4.2% in the year-ago period.
Farm and non-farm wage growth have also been sluggish over the past year, as Mint columnist Himanshu pointed out recently. Real (inflation-adjusted) farm wages fell by 1.9% in August compared to the year-ago period while non-farm wages declined 2.1% over the same period, his estimates show.
This means that rural incomes are already stressed, and the super El Niño would add to that stress.
A small farmer in India is also a consumer purchasing multiple food items from the market. She is also a day wage earner. So, as food inflation increases, families in rural India will be pushed to spend more on essentials, impacting discretionary spending on fast moving consumer goods as well as durables. Rural demand is likely to be hit hard.
At a time of rising bond yields and fiscal stress, it is important for the Union government to set aside adequate funds for rural relief in the coming months.
One may recall that the state of Maharashtra was the first to launch a rural employment guarantee scheme following a crippling drought in 1972. It inspired the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in 2005. Funds for the revamped version of that scheme—the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)—should be hiked to help ease rural distress.
The rural development ministry should ensure that enough person-days of work are generated and that families work for the full 125 days promised under the scheme. Insurance companies should be nudged to hasten crop damage assessments and pay-outs.
Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana have already announced a drought. The Union government should work with states to chalk out a drought management and relief plan. From water to wages, there’s a lot to fix in the coming months.