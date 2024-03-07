Going ‘California sober’ could be bad for one’s heart

Evidence is mounting that a daily toke can be bad for your heart. A large new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that the more often one partakes in cannabis, the higher one’s risk of heart disease, heart attack or stroke. Daily users had a 25% higher chance of having a heart attack and 42% higher odds of a stroke than non-users. It’s the latest in a string of studies showing a link between marijuana and heart health. These findings rely on surveys that ask people to recall habits and health conditions, rather than following participants in real time. Memories are fallible and people can also massage the truth. Self-reported use of cannabis in the new study was below what other surveys found. But even so, the trend is clear enough to put cardiovascular risk on the radars of pot users. That’s especially important now that recreational cannabis use is on the rise and is being framed as a ‘healthy’ alternative to drinking. The ‘California sober’ lifestyle, of eschewing alcohol for pot, is catching on.