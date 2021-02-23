Going easy on inflation now will be far too risky

In any case, this is an inadvisable time for any policy tweak that would let RBI ease off on general price stability. This goal is particularly important at this juncture, now that both fiscal and monetary policy in India have been loosened to aid an economic revival. There will simply be more cash to go around. Plus, there is the inflationary pressure of capital inflows from abroad. As our economy was weakening even before its covid upheaval, some reflation will surely help. But a tolerance of inflation that lets real rates of interest go negative for too long is a risky game. It can warp incentives in our market for credit and cause resource misallocation. All considered, a dovish turn taken by RBI in 2021-22 would risk letting prices slip out of control. At one level, this may suit a debt-laden government, tempted as it would plausibly be to inflate its burden away, but at what cost? The rupee will buy even less and we would’ve squandered our hard-earned gains of the past half-decade or so. For the sake of macroeconomic stability, we must not loosen controls. As RBI’s Harendra Kumar Behera and Michael Patra argued in a recent working paper, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it."