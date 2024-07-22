Going private: A better pathway to delist a business will serve everyone well
Summary
- Reverse book building with a 90% nod needed for the buyback price has a dismal record. Such a mechanism to take a company private lets a bunch of shareholders hold the final outcome to ransom. Fixed pricing would be fair to minority shareholders and allow deals to occur.
Much conversation in the world of business is about listing companies for public trading on the stock market, not about delisting or taking them private. And yet, if value creation is the overarching aim, the delisting framework is a vital element.