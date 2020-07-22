Opinion | Gold and forex reserves cannot finance India’s stimulus

Even if the government and RBI were to sidestep the 1997 compact as an emergency measure, it is important to note that for the central bank to print money, the government would have to issue bonds to it, which will increase government debt. If the intention behind issuing bonds to RBI is to prevent an increase in government debt held by the public, it is not clear that such an objective can be met. This is because to keep inflation in check, RBI may have to sterilize deficit monetization by selling some of its government bonds to the public and thus reducing money supply.