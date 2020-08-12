Gold and US treasuries can’t both be trusted

Still, if you believe that the Fed has the power to bend financial markets to its will, these moves can’t be trusted. As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Tim Duy wrote this week, the Fed can always just expand its asset purchases to target the long-end of the yield curve to offset any additional issuance, which would depress term premiums and push investors into riskier assets. Given how much uncertainty remains about the economic recovery, and with inflation nowhere near the central bank’s desired level, it seems far too premature to wager that the Fed will even think about pumping the brakes on its easing measures. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled time and again that he’d keep his foot on the gas until America was far past the pandemic.