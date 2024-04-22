Gold bonds: A win-win idea for our economy and investors alike
Summary
- India’s sovereign gold bond scheme has been of benefit to retail investors as well as the whole economy. What’s good at the micro level need not be bad for the macroeconomic picture.
It is often the case that what’s good at the micro level is bad at the macro level and vice-versa. A subsidy that boosts a single sector or industry, for example, may distort broad allocations in an economy. Even inflation, which hurts household well-being, could be advocated at times as a way to reduce the burden of public debt. But there are exceptions and India’s Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme is one such. The government’s attempt to address a larger problem—Indian love of the yellow metal results in imports that often widen our current account deficit—has also helped address a micro problem: It has given us a relatively risk-free option to diversify our asset portfolios, while offering an attractive rate of return. It’s a win-win scheme by any yardstick.