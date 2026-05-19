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Gold buying for investment purposes also makes it easier to reduce imports of actual bullion

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
4 min read19 May 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Gold is the third biggest item in the Indian import bill, after crude oil and electronics.
Gold is the third biggest item in the Indian import bill, after crude oil and electronics. (REUTERS)
Summary

Indians buy gold both as a fallback and a way to multiply wealth. The recent surge in demand for gold, however, can be tempered more easily if investment is the goal—as data suggests it increasingly is. Non-physical options can click.

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In prosperity, as in the hour of need, the thoughts of most Indians turn to gold. And with the steady drain on our foreign exchange reserves for over two years now, we have reached a stage as a nation when the question is being asked whether we could utilize the idle gold hoards of the people to see us through the critical years ahead. No less a person than the Prime Minister voiced this feeling at a recent meeting.”

In prosperity, as in the hour of need, the thoughts of most Indians turn to gold. And with the steady drain on our foreign exchange reserves for over two years now, we have reached a stage as a nation when the question is being asked whether we could utilize the idle gold hoards of the people to see us through the critical years ahead. No less a person than the Prime Minister voiced this feeling at a recent meeting.”

These words were written in 1958 by I.G. Patel, then a senior official in the finance ministry who would rise to become governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1977.

These words were written in 1958 by I.G. Patel, then a senior official in the finance ministry who would rise to become governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1977.

Also Read | India’s gold challenge is no longer cultural—it is structural

The Indian appetite for gold is once again in the news. The current Prime Minister has asked citizens to suspend new gold purchases for a year, while the government he heads has increased import duties on the yellow metal in order to take some pressure off India’s balance of payments.

India is headed for a third consecutive year with a balance-of-payments deficit. A sharp increase in international oil prices as a result of the West Asian crisis and capital inflows too weak to fund our trade gap have combined to send the rupee down against the US dollar.

Gold is the third biggest item in the Indian import bill, after crude oil and electronics. Reduced gold imports because of either moral suasion or higher import taxes could ease some of this pressure on our external balance.

Also Read | Nitin Pai: India's social capital deficit explains its gold obsession

The chart shows how much Indians spent on gold imports over the past 15 years compared to the country’s total import bill. The data can help us get a broad estimate of how much ‘excess gold’ came into India in 2025-26.

Gold imports as a percentage of total imports were in double digits during the years of the ‘taper tantrum’ more than a decade ago. That number came down once the economy stabilized, and the government felt comfortable enough to cut import duties on gold in its July 2024 budget. Gold imports as a percentage of total imports are still not as high as they were during the taper tantrum, but clearly rising.

Gold imports as a proportion of total imports averaged 6.9% between fiscal years 2013-14 and 2023-24. They were 2.4 percentage points higher in 2025-26. If we assume this to be a measure of ’excess gold’ imports, then it means that Indians spent about $18.6 billion more than usual on the yellow metal in those 12 months.

How significant is that number? It is nearly half the estimated current account deficit of almost $36.2 billion that India is expected to report for the previous fiscal year. It is also more than a fifth of the expected $85 billion current account deficit in the current financial year.

These are not insignificant numbers. It is thus no surprise that the government has tried to bring down gold imports as part of its defence of the Indian rupee.

Also Read | Let’s tokenize gold to unlock idle capital and reduce India’s import burden

The reason I have chosen to focus on a measure of excess demand for gold rather than total gold imports is because it is very unlikely that gold imports will drop to zero, given the multiple uses of the yellow metal as an industrial good, a consumption good and an investment asset.

However, even though they are useful in times of trouble, controls on gold purchases are bound to falter in the long run. Successive Indian governments have tried to clamp down over the past many decades, with little success.

The answer then lies in altering consumer behaviour through incentives rather than fiat. And for that, we need an understanding of why Indians buy gold in such large quantities in the first place.

Previous research on demand for gold in India suggests that the two big reasons people buy this precious metal are rising income and economic uncertainty—the prosperity and hour of need that I.G. Patel had mentioned in his 1958 essay.

Economic uncertainty includes the Indian currency’s loss of purchasing power in terms of inflation at home plus an exchange rate depreciation on the external front. However, the recent spurt in gold demand came at a time when the Indian economy was growing rapidly even as inflation was under control.

Also Read | Eichengreen: Central banks are stacking gold as a hedge against deglobalization

This suggests that the spurt in gold-buying in the past two years was investment demand driven by rising prices. A recent analysis by Kavita Chacko, an economist with World Gold Council, shows that the demand for gold bars and coins (62 tonnes) in the first quarter of 2025-26 was nearly equal to jewellery demand (66 tonnes), while inflows into gold exchange-traded funds were at a record high.

The upshot: It is likely that the $18.6 billion of excess gold demand in the previous financial year was in response to rising prices, or for financial returns, rather than as a hedge against inflation.

One suggestion that has been doing the rounds is that the government should consider relaunching the sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) that were discontinued because of their rising fiscal burden.

Will such a move meaningfully save foreign exchange?

Here is a quick calculation. Total SGB issuance over 10 years was equivalent to 147 tonnes of gold, or 14.7 tonnes a year. At current prices, that is $2.1 billion a year, a small number compared to the extent of the challenge.

The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors.

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Meet the Author

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting Read more

firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsGold buying for investment purposes also makes it easier to reduce imports of actual bullion

Gold buying for investment purposes also makes it easier to reduce imports of actual bullion

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
4 min read19 May 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Gold is the third biggest item in the Indian import bill, after crude oil and electronics.
Gold is the third biggest item in the Indian import bill, after crude oil and electronics. (REUTERS)
Summary

Indians buy gold both as a fallback and a way to multiply wealth. The recent surge in demand for gold, however, can be tempered more easily if investment is the goal—as data suggests it increasingly is. Non-physical options can click.

Gift this article

In prosperity, as in the hour of need, the thoughts of most Indians turn to gold. And with the steady drain on our foreign exchange reserves for over two years now, we have reached a stage as a nation when the question is being asked whether we could utilize the idle gold hoards of the people to see us through the critical years ahead. No less a person than the Prime Minister voiced this feeling at a recent meeting.”

In prosperity, as in the hour of need, the thoughts of most Indians turn to gold. And with the steady drain on our foreign exchange reserves for over two years now, we have reached a stage as a nation when the question is being asked whether we could utilize the idle gold hoards of the people to see us through the critical years ahead. No less a person than the Prime Minister voiced this feeling at a recent meeting.”

These words were written in 1958 by I.G. Patel, then a senior official in the finance ministry who would rise to become governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1977.

These words were written in 1958 by I.G. Patel, then a senior official in the finance ministry who would rise to become governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1977.

Also Read | India’s gold challenge is no longer cultural—it is structural

The Indian appetite for gold is once again in the news. The current Prime Minister has asked citizens to suspend new gold purchases for a year, while the government he heads has increased import duties on the yellow metal in order to take some pressure off India’s balance of payments.

India is headed for a third consecutive year with a balance-of-payments deficit. A sharp increase in international oil prices as a result of the West Asian crisis and capital inflows too weak to fund our trade gap have combined to send the rupee down against the US dollar.

Gold is the third biggest item in the Indian import bill, after crude oil and electronics. Reduced gold imports because of either moral suasion or higher import taxes could ease some of this pressure on our external balance.

Also Read | Nitin Pai: India's social capital deficit explains its gold obsession

The chart shows how much Indians spent on gold imports over the past 15 years compared to the country’s total import bill. The data can help us get a broad estimate of how much ‘excess gold’ came into India in 2025-26.

Gold imports as a percentage of total imports were in double digits during the years of the ‘taper tantrum’ more than a decade ago. That number came down once the economy stabilized, and the government felt comfortable enough to cut import duties on gold in its July 2024 budget. Gold imports as a percentage of total imports are still not as high as they were during the taper tantrum, but clearly rising.

Gold imports as a proportion of total imports averaged 6.9% between fiscal years 2013-14 and 2023-24. They were 2.4 percentage points higher in 2025-26. If we assume this to be a measure of ’excess gold’ imports, then it means that Indians spent about $18.6 billion more than usual on the yellow metal in those 12 months.

How significant is that number? It is nearly half the estimated current account deficit of almost $36.2 billion that India is expected to report for the previous fiscal year. It is also more than a fifth of the expected $85 billion current account deficit in the current financial year.

These are not insignificant numbers. It is thus no surprise that the government has tried to bring down gold imports as part of its defence of the Indian rupee.

Also Read | Let’s tokenize gold to unlock idle capital and reduce India’s import burden

The reason I have chosen to focus on a measure of excess demand for gold rather than total gold imports is because it is very unlikely that gold imports will drop to zero, given the multiple uses of the yellow metal as an industrial good, a consumption good and an investment asset.

However, even though they are useful in times of trouble, controls on gold purchases are bound to falter in the long run. Successive Indian governments have tried to clamp down over the past many decades, with little success.

The answer then lies in altering consumer behaviour through incentives rather than fiat. And for that, we need an understanding of why Indians buy gold in such large quantities in the first place.

Previous research on demand for gold in India suggests that the two big reasons people buy this precious metal are rising income and economic uncertainty—the prosperity and hour of need that I.G. Patel had mentioned in his 1958 essay.

Economic uncertainty includes the Indian currency’s loss of purchasing power in terms of inflation at home plus an exchange rate depreciation on the external front. However, the recent spurt in gold demand came at a time when the Indian economy was growing rapidly even as inflation was under control.

Also Read | Eichengreen: Central banks are stacking gold as a hedge against deglobalization

This suggests that the spurt in gold-buying in the past two years was investment demand driven by rising prices. A recent analysis by Kavita Chacko, an economist with World Gold Council, shows that the demand for gold bars and coins (62 tonnes) in the first quarter of 2025-26 was nearly equal to jewellery demand (66 tonnes), while inflows into gold exchange-traded funds were at a record high.

The upshot: It is likely that the $18.6 billion of excess gold demand in the previous financial year was in response to rising prices, or for financial returns, rather than as a hedge against inflation.

One suggestion that has been doing the rounds is that the government should consider relaunching the sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) that were discontinued because of their rising fiscal burden.

Will such a move meaningfully save foreign exchange?

Here is a quick calculation. Total SGB issuance over 10 years was equivalent to 147 tonnes of gold, or 14.7 tonnes a year. At current prices, that is $2.1 billion a year, a small number compared to the extent of the challenge.

The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting Read more

firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsGold buying for investment purposes also makes it easier to reduce imports of actual bullion
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