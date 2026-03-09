Gold-dollar dynamics: What the US ‘ashvamedha’ run and AI could mean global for investors

Capital inflows into US equities have been driven by the spectacular rise in AI stocks. While AI’s potential is undeniable, it is arguable whether there are enough use cases to justify the current valuations of these stocks. In the event of an AI bubble burst, we cannot rule out a crash in US equities and subsequent dollar weakness from outflows as investments are liquidated. However, the war has given AI one of the most lucrative use cases: defence. This AI narrative is supportive of the dollar.