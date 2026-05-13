Gold has evolved beyond its traditional role—which may help us mobilize holdings for financial resilience

India’s relationship with gold is entering a new phase. For decades, gold was viewed largely as a macroeconomic problem, a major import that widened the current account deficit and increased dependence on volatile foreign capital. But the global environment has changed sharply. Today, gold sits at the intersection of geopolitics, household finance, inflation, currency stability and economic resilience.
The question is no longer whether Indians buy ‘too much’ gold. The more important question is whether India can redesign its gold economy for an era of prolonged global uncertainty.
That shift matters because the world economy itself is becoming structurally more volatile.
Wars in West Asia and Eastern Europe, supply chain fragmentation, shipping disruptions and energy insecurity have created what economists increasingly describe as a “higher risk global order.”