Gold loans have done well but here’s how India’s small businesses could exploit the idea’s potential

India stands at a unique economic crossroads. It possesses massive household wealth that remains largely disconnected from its industrial engine. While the nation’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grapple with a staggering credit gap estimated at about $310 billion, Indian households are sitting on an estimated 34,600 tonnes of gold valued at roughly $3.8 trillion as of June 2025 as per a Morgan Stanley report.
This is a colossal pool of idle capital that, if leveraged correctly, could bridge the MSME funding deficit several times over. However, tapping this resource requires more than standard financial products; it demands ‘phygital’ infrastructure, which blends digital experiences seamlessly with the physical world, and respect for Indians’ cultural and emotional relationship with jewellery.