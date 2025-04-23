Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Gold: Eternal glitter?
Summary
- The precious metal has crossed ₹100,000 per 10gm and its sheen doesn’t seem to dim. Global economic uncertainty has a big role in the appeal of gold, but for how long will it keep investors dazzled?
There’s no dimming the sheen of gold, it seems. On Tuesday, its price hit ₹100,000 per 10gm, having gained as much as 20% in about four months. Its glittery performance has drawn attention to its role as a store of value.
