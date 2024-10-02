Opinion
Gold’s record run: Can it keep rising forever?
Summary
- This yield-less yellow metal has broken a classic pattern, staying strong even as US Treasury yields rose, and now that geopolitical uncertainty is high and interest rates are softening again, it has been hitting new peaks. Yet, on balance, gold looks over-bought.
Gold is what you buy when everything isn’t goldilocks. Inflation, deflation, war, pestilence—gold is a certain anxious state of mind made tangible in a seductive but mostly useless metal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more