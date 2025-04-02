Mint Quick Edit | Gold’s price spike reflects a global anxiety
Summary
- The metal has hit yet another high on the eve of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day.’ In the rise of gold, it’s easy to discern deep concerns over what the US may be set to liberate itself from under his leadership.
As US President Donald Trump sends shockwaves through global markets, one asset class that stands gleaming is gold. On Tuesday, its price reached a new record high of nearly $3,150 per ounce in the international market amid concerns over the global economy taking a big hit once Trump’s reciprocal tariffs come into force from 2 April in the US.