Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Gold’s gains: More glittery by the day?
Summary
- The precious metal is having a golden run, thanks largely to a global flight of capital to safe-haven assets. In India, times of global turbulence can mean a double boost for gold prices.
Amid uncertainty in the global economy, gold is having a golden run. The yellow metal has hit 11 record highs already in 2025 as its safe haven appeal attracts investors globally to it.
