Mint Quick Edit | Gold’s gains: More glittery by the day?

Amid uncertainty in the global economy, gold is having a golden run. The yellow metal has hit 11 record highs already in 2025 as its safe haven appeal attracts investors globally to it.

In the global market, its price hit $2,900 per troy ounce on Monday, bringing year-to-date gains to about 11%. In the domestic market, gold prices hit ₹85,880 per 10 grams.

With war clouds hovering over West Asia and Europe, and world trade in for sharp bouts of turbulence, risk- off sentiment has sent investors and even central banks into the safety of gold. Its lasting allure given its natural scarcity and role as a store of value across the ages, makes it a preferred investment choice to tide over periods when risks can't even be estimated.

Investor interest has been piqued by US President Donald Trump's tariffs that have raised the spectre of an all-out trade war globally, coupled with other upheavals his actions could plausibly cause.

It's part of a general flight to safety, worldwide. Another effect of this is a strengthening US dollar, pushed up by money moving into American assets. Since we import gold, its price ends to get a double boost from such times of taut nerves. And the dollar is likely to rise further.