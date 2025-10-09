Safe-haven gold has gone above $4,000 per ounce globally—but it needn’t stay there
Summary
Gold’s record high reflects an investor flight to safety in response to uncertainty over the world order in general and other global assets like US Treasury bonds in particular. But what happens if and when anxiety begins to ease?
Gold seems to be on an unstoppable uprun. The yellow metal is crossing one milestone after another. It smashed past the $4,000 per ounce level globally and touched ₹1,22,000 per 10gm in India on Wednesday.
