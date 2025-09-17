There's a global gold rush: It is a worrying sign.
The dramatic run-up in its price this year reflects a spike in global uncertainty as well as its hold on the human psyche. Gold buys sound anachronistic in this crypto age, but we have reason to suspect it’ll outlast rivals of any extraction or conception.
Indians have long been known for a fascination with gold that often seems obsessive. This year, however, gold fever has been a global affair. We have seen a gold rush across the world, with individuals, investment funds, businesses and central banks making a beeline for the yellow metal.