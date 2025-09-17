There's a global gold rush: It is a worrying sign.

The fear is that we could be heading for stagflation, or a spell of high inflation and slow output growth, like in the 1970s. After the US dollar’s direct convertibility into gold was nixed by Nixon in 1971, the metal’s price shot up. What could be bought for just $35.50 per ounce in May 1970 was selling at $670 by September 1980. Mirroring this, the price of 24-karat gold rose from ₹184 per 10gm in 1970 to ₹1,330 a decade later.