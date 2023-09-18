Gold proving an excellent hedge against inflation and war, as always3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Gold is living up to its reputation as a defensive haven during times of trouble.
Several recent reports and a study by DSP Mutual have drawn attention to the fact that the returns from gold have beaten most other assets throughout the 21st century. A look at Emerging Markets returns shows India is the only EM where returns from equities have exceeded the returns from gold between January 2000 and September 2023. While this neglects dividends, it is nevertheless an eye-opener.