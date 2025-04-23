Opinion
Devina Mehra: Investors must see through gold’s glitter as a risk-free investment
Summary
- The metal is in vogue as a ‘safe haven’ in these times of global uncertainty, but an evaluation of its track record shows why it’s overhyped as one. There are better investments to be made, especially with gold prices now at an all-time high.
The phrases ‘risk free asset’ and ‘safe haven’ have come back into vogue as far as gold is concerned. This is an addition to the inflation-protection narrative that was prevalent a year or so ago.
