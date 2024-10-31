Opinion
Is gold really worth its actual weight in today’s age of demat assets?
Summary
- Big-buyer RBI wants the real thing held in domestic vaults. Should household buyers opt for physical gold too? It has been a buzzy buy in recent times, with its price zooming up over the past year. But retail investors would be better served by going for dematerialized forms of this precious metal.
Gold is heavy. Moving it is an onerous task. Yet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been on a mission to haul its holdings across the high seas into vaults within the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more