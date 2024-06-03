Golden Goose shoes: What’s it worth for investors?

Also read: Sneaker rivals race to find the next super foam

Since then, the company has struggled, issuing five profit warnings in the last 18 months, and dragging the shares down to less than a quarter of their debut price. It has been hurt by some self-inflicted wounds—such as problems at a new Los Angeles warehouse—which Golden Goose will hope to avoid. But it has also been hit by a slowdown in the US, as consumers have cut back.