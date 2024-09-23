Why are so many rich Indians packing up to leave India?
Summary
- A larger fraction of India’s millionaires are reported to be moving abroad than China’s. The reasons for emigration among the country’s well-off may vary, but we must identify the factors driving this trend so that we can take remedial measures.
India is experiencing a flight of the wealthy, and that is not a great feeling. As the fastest growing large economy in the world, with its ease of doing business improving—strike-prone Kerala recently won the Centre’s prize for the best-in-class business reforms—India should be not just retaining its rich and talented, but also luring to its shores entrepreneurs from around the world.