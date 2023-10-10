Goldin’s Nobel: Flexible work matters enormously to women
Her work was worthy long ago but covid created a new context
When I saw the news that Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin had won the Nobel Prize for economics, I was just taking my first sip of black coffee. “That’s well-deserved," I thought, reading that although she was the third woman to win the prize, she was the first to win it solo. Then, “I should write about this." My still-caffeineless brain lurched into action, with a few grey cells beginning to outline a draft while the rest catalogued everything about my morning that could be shifted (meetings, laundry, my own breakfast) and everything that could not (diaper changes, day-care drop off, my toddler’s breakfast).