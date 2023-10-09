Goldin’s Nobel is a wake-up call on women’s work participation
Governments should promote gender empowerment and optimal utilization of human resources
Claudia Goldin’s work that earned her the Economics Nobel Prize is quite ironical. The subject is women in labour markets and gender equality. The irony is that ever since the prize was instituted for this discipline in 1969, only two women have won it: Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019. Professor Goldin has been awarded for her insights on the success of women in the labour market, whose trends and patterns she analysed. This is timely, as ending gender discrimination is a primary goal for policymakers across the world.