Goldin’s Nobel win has placed Women’s economics’ at the heart of the discipline
Issues like women's labour-force participation and, specifically, the gender pay gap have long been marginalized within economics. Harward economist Claudia Goldin's scholarship—which has now won her a Nobel Prize—has put these concerns where they belong: at the centre of the discipline.
William Shakespeare’s 1597 comedy Love’s Labour’s Lost tells the story of four Frenchmen as they navigate the tension between commitment to intellectual development and the quest for domestic bliss. Some four centuries later, Harvard economist Claudia Goldin re-imagined the tale from the vantage point of American women balancing career and family. This year, Goldin’s profound insights into women’s labour-market outcomes won her a Nobel Prize in Economics.