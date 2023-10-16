Goldin’s research on US women’s work patterns has resemblance
The challenges Indian women face are similar but they’ve seen little progress on jobs or social norms
In 2006, this year’s Nobel laureate in economic sciences, Claudia Goldin delivered the Annual Richard T. Ely Lecture on ‘The Quiet Revolution that Transformed Women’s Employment, Education, and Family.’ In it, Goldin talked about three stages in the employment history of US women: the horizon, the identity, and the decision-making. How do these apply to India?