Goldin’s research on US women’s work patterns has resemblance

In 2006, this year’s Nobel laureate in economic sciences, Claudia Goldin delivered the Annual Richard T. Ely Lecture on ‘The Quiet Revolution that Transformed Women’s Employment, Education, and Family.’ In it, Goldin talked about three stages in the employment history of US women: the horizon, the identity, and the decision-making. How do these apply to India?

The horizon refers to young women’s expectations about their future involvement in paid work over the working life. Goldin showed that in the early last century, young US girls perceived the ‘horizon’ to be narrow since they expected to withdraw from paid work after marriage, similar to what they had witnessed with their mothers. As a result, not many took up higher education.

In India, girls who decide for themselves how long, where, and what to study are a minority. Although less so in urban areas, it is often a parental decision. In many cases, the decision about a daughter’s higher education is not about her job opportunities, but returns in terms of attracting an educated groom from a financially sound family.

The identity is about women being able to find respectable jobs. It is about eliminating the stigma about married women taking up jobs, so they can take up paid work even when a husband’s earnings are sufficient to run a family. In developing countries such as India, in addition to the availability of suitable jobs, it is about the complementarities which enable women to take them up.

It is about the provision of running water at home and reliable electricity, which reduces time on household chores. It is about women’s access to private vehicles that cuts commuting time to work. It is about safety at workplaces and while commuting. It is about the availability of affordable and quality childcare, and the opportunities to rejoin paid work after children grow up.

The third stage is about whether a married woman’s decision about paid work is a joint decision by the couple or the woman must keep reallocating her time between paid and household work. It is about whether it is the woman who has to be available ‘on call’ when the family needs one parent to be at home or rush to children’s school, or the husband also takes up that responsibility. As Goldin said, it is about the distinction between women’s paid work being considered as just a ‘job’ or her ‘career’.

Faced with such a dilemma, women reduce their working hours, even if they continue to hold a job. There is another reason women take a back seat when it comes to careers. Goldin calls it ‘greedy jobs’, which involve long work hours. While during covid, technology allowed us to work flexibly, many companies are now reversing the practice.

What does the current evidence for India show? India, infamous for a low proportion of women in paid work, has set a seemingly unreachable goal of more than doubling the proportion of women in employment to 50% by 2047.

My research along with Sowmya Dhanaraj and other researchers using National Family Health Survey (NHFS) 2019-20 data shows that 44% of single women in urban India between 24 to 29 years were employed. A far lesser 33% of married women yet to have a child and a mere 19% of married women with a child were employed in that age group.

Using data from the time use survey 2019-20, we document that a single and employed young woman in India spent around 1.5 hours per day in domestic work while her married counterpart spent over five hours. In contrast, an employed married man spent 47 minutes. Unsurprisingly, employed married women spend nearly two hours less at their job than single young women.

In a paper (bit.ly/3FjNwgI), we show using a primary survey in Chennai and surrounding areas that women rely more on public transport and cab services while more men use personal vehicles. The transport mode hurts women’s commuting convenience and cost. The home location also constrains working married women if a cultural norm requires them to move into a spouse’s home post-marriage. Commuting safety is a crucial too.

In another paper (bit.ly/3troNV2), we find using data from NHFS 2015-16 that women in paid work in urban India are more likely to accept intimate partner violence (IPV) and experience a higher degree of marital control. IPV is higher among employed urban women whose husbands are not employed or earning less. All the results reported above are on average. There are numerous married Indian women with children who are sufficiently supported by family and have flourishing careers. They remain, however, a minority.

Goldin’s historical work on the US women employment pattern showed that change takes time. Gender equality in education, age of marriage, and the number of children matter. Access to childcare, spousal support and opportunities to return to a job after having children matter. The type of job matters.

On a positive note, in India girls’ education levels are rising fast, the age of marriage has risen and fertility rate is on a decline. The future direction of Indian women’s employment trend would largely be determined by the availability of respectable jobs and if the prevailing gender norms and infrastructure would allow women to take them up.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!