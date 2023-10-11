Goldin’s work has helped make the world a better place
The Nobel laureate saw employees as people first and that has made a positive difference
In a research paper that Claudia Goldin co-authored years ago, this year’s Nobel laureate in Economics documented how pay for women in major US symphony orchestras rose after so-called ‘blind’ auditions were introduced in the 1980s, where musicians seeking a job performed behind a screen. In a paper just this month, Goldin’s keen eye for revealing details prompted her to compare how many references there were in newspapers of the 1960s to equal rights legislation with a count of references to “hot coffee" and “ice cream cones."