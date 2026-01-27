Gold’s dazzling new peak of $5,000-plus demands clarity on the financial world’s insecurity
Summary
The yellow metal’s dizzying global uprun past $5,000 per ounce—up from $2,770 about a year ago—reflects a fear of the future as US President Donald Trump rattles the world. Anxiety levels could change as responses emerge to the risk of a historic financial rupture.
The price of gold has scaled yet another historic peak, leaping above the mark of $5,000 per ounce to reach $5,100 on Monday. About a year ago, it was at $2,770, but experts now expect the yellow metal to go past $6,000 by the end of 2026.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story