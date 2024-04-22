Gone are the days when a manufacturing boom would create good jobs
Summary
- Technological changes have made boosting manufacturing-sector employment resemble chasing a fast-receding target. We need policies that focus on fostering productivity and labour-friendly innovation.
The US is on a building spree in semiconductors. In early April, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced plans to set up a third fabrication facility in Arizona to make the world’s most advanced chips, upping its investment in the state to $65 billion. TSMC’s investment is heavily subsidized by the US government under America’s CHIPS and Science Acts, and the company will receive $6.6 billion in grants and is eligible for $5 billion in loans. It can also claim an investment tax credit of up to 25% of its capital expenditures.