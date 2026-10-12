Good and simple tax: How the GST Council's latest reforms are finally making it a reality

A little short of a decade after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) replaced India’s complex system of indirect taxes in July 2017, GST is finally on its way to becoming what was long hoped for: a ‘good and simple tax.’
A little short of a decade after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) replaced India’s complex system of indirect taxes in July 2017, GST is finally on its way to becoming what was long hoped for: a ‘good and simple tax.’
The latest set of reforms marks the completion of a GST makeover that began a year ago, when a simplified three-tier rate structure was introduced, with lower rates for many categories, some of which have seen welcome revivals in market offtake.
The latest set of reforms marks the completion of a GST makeover that began a year ago, when a simplified three-tier rate structure was introduced, with lower rates for many categories, some of which have seen welcome revivals in market offtake.
But here’s the surprise: The biggest change, or rather the promise of one, came not from last week’s GST Council meeting per se, but from outside of it: from what finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the “faceless approach” to tax payments along the lines India adopted for income tax.
The same reform in the administration of GST would be a far-reaching change, one enabled by technology advances coupled with the procedural changes announced by this tax system’s apex body of Union and state representatives.
The latter amount to a sweeping recast of India’s indirect tax structure. The power of tax officials to arrest people will be scrapped, while compliance and input tax credit (ITC) claims will be eased.
After last year’s rate cuts, the effective GST rate on all goods and services has fallen to 10.8% from 11.8%, a reduction that has doubtless played a part in keeping retail prices under check.
Together with procedural fixes, 99% of the system’s issues have been resolved, according to Sitharaman. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the focus is clear: “Faster decisions. Lower compliance costs. Automated refunds. Trust-based administration.” The broad aim is to ease GST processes and hence compliance.
While the regime has matured and revenues have stabilized—its gross mop-up grew about 15% to over ₹2 trillion in September—it had gained too much complexity along the way.
For several businesses, choke-points included capital blocked in ITC dues; from now on, faster refunds can spell cost relief, even as wider ITC eligibility does the same for some supply chains.
Crucially, dispute resolution is to be reformed, with the axeing of notices issued in cases where the tax involved is under ₹10,000 and decision to withdraw these in 1.2 million ongoing cases.
Separately, the limit for prosecution will be raised to ₹5 crore, five times the old cap. Likewise, in a system where close to 200,000 taxpayers fall under different jurisdictions, efforts must be made to contain tax harassment.
Thus, in a bid to reduce highway truck stoppages, officials in states other than the origin and destination of cargo will no longer be able to intercept vehicles.
As reported, the Council referred two issues to a Committee of Officers for review and a report within three months.
The first involves ITC protection for genuine buyers who hold proper invoices of full payment for goods received, but may find credits denied for a default further back in the supply chain. This too must be seen in the context of a key benefit of a ‘value-added tax’ like GST—that of ending the cost bloat of one levy piled atop another.
The second issue is related. It involves tighter reconciliation of tax liabilities and ITC across GST returns, covering ways to fix discrepancies between different GST-return filing forms. The overall message: India’s tax policy is giving economic efficiency top priority. For our economy to be globally competitive on cost, the value of this cannot be overstated.