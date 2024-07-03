Good call: Telecom tariff hikes are good for market rivalry
Summary
- The latest tariff increases by Reliance Jio gave Airtel and Vodafone Idea space to follow suit. Enlarged revenues for all three private players should spell healthy competition that will serve users well. Duopoly risk, for example, will drop.
The latest round of tariff hikes by telecom companies in India was much needed for a sector that has had some of the lowest data charges in the world. It is notable that these upward revisions were led by Reliance Jio, the telecom services provider which began the price war that sent tariffs on a downward spiral about seven years ago.