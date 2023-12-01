Good cinema can captivate us long enough to make us think about greed and grime

Incongruous as it may seem, in either case, that’s what cinema at its best does. It pries open other worlds that aren’t really ‘other’ (but closer home than we notice) in an orchestral bid to hold us captive for a few hours, stir us up in the process, and provoke thought. Does ‘greed is good,’ for example, capture or distort the operative mantra of capitalism? Gekko’s speech attributes all our aims and motives to a single thing and blurs all nuance in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Used as another word for self-interest, the pursuit of which is expected to serve us all well, greed gets to piggyback on free market theory. But Gekko’s rhetoric does not make greed ‘good,’ just as his take on it is only a caricature of market economics. Still, the swagger of that proposition retains its power to make us sit up and argue. Audio- visual stuff that captivates us also has the ability to sway us. Some scenes stay vivid even in this era of an optical overload. If they make us think about greed and grime, that’s good.