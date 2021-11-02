Good intentions at Glasgow must grapple with the Greta Dilemma

But there’s also hope, because some—not least the climate activist Greta Thunberg, with her longstanding and heartening call for more ambitious action—recognize the scale of the challenge facing humanity. In that spirit, the EU has launched the European Green Deal, which aims to make the EU carbon-neutral by 2050. The US also aims to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century, and recently announced that it would double its financial contribution to help developing countries tackle the climate crisis, to $11.4 billion per year. Some US lawmakers, notably Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey, have proposed a Green New Deal, an ambitious plan to redesign the US economy and eventually eliminate all US carbon dioxide emissions. [China has set a net-zero target for 2060 and India for 2070.]