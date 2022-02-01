Good job on direct taxes, but a mess on customs duty

Proposals to reduce litigation -- such as a one-time window to correct omissions -- make sense. This is not an amnesty scheme. Taxpayers can file an updated return within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year, paying an extra amount. But India’s taxpayer base is way too low, with some few thousands declaring income over ₹1 crore. It must be widened. The best course is to deploy big data analytics and diligently follow the audit trails created by the goods and services tax. This will bring many unorganized traders under the income tax net.

