Good quality or bad, data always has plenty to reveal: Let data speak
Summary
- Sooner or later, numbers will speak and the ‘truth’ will be out. Spin and dodgy arguments win only in the absence of data.
Beginning today, General Election 2024 is a reality, and on 4 June, we will know the results. And we also know what will happen afterwards. The losers will probably demand a data recount; failing which, they will claim that electronic machines manipulate voting data and demand we go back to good old-fashioned time-tested methods of paper-ballot stuffing. And then we will go on to the next election.