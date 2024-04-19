Good quality or bad, data always has plenty to reveal: Let data speak

Two important lessons are to be drawn from this analysis. First and foremost, we should all let the data speak. This is relevant for all of us—government officials and scholars included. Only by the release of data, specifically the PLFS results for 2017-18 and 2018-19, was the ILO able to determine that for these years (and only these years), the survey data was not usable. In my long experience with international and national data, this is a most unusual condemnation and should lead to introspection among all. Second, we shouldn’t let our prejudices determine our conclusions. Sooner or later, the data will speak, and the ‘truth’ will be out. So let no one have an opportunity to sell a Brooklyn bridge.